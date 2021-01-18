Major boost for Oman’s commercial fisheries sector

Growing fleet: With the addition of the ‘Jawharat Al Wusta’, Al Wusta Fisheries Industries now has a fleet of three commercial fishing vessels offering a combined capacity of 70,000 tonnes of pelagic fisheries per annum.



MUSCAT: Al Wusta Fisheries Industries LLC, a subsidiary of Fisheries Development Oman (part of Oman Investment Authority), celebrated on Monday the arrival of its latest addition to its commercial fishing fleet. ‘Jawharat Al Wusta’ was received by officials at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat.

The 99-metre-long, 16-metre wide vessel features an on board factory for processing, freezing and packing fish with a total capacity of 1,600 tonnes. It boasts all of the features and technologies of a modern fishing vessel.

With the addition of the ‘Jawharat Al Wusta’, Al Wusta Fisheries Industries now has a fleet of three commercial fishing vessels offering a combined capacity of 70,000 tonnes of pelagic fisheries per annum. The induction of the vessels will help spur Oman’s fisheries production, drive economic diversification and enhance the competitiveness of Omani fish products in international markets.

Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said the arrival of the new vessel will also open up new employment opportunities for young Omanis who will receive on-the-job training on board the vessels.

He also outlined initiatives adopted by the ministry to support investments in shrimp farming and aquaculture projects, some of which will come into operation this year and contribution to GDP growth.

Al Wusta Fisheries Industries will deploy the ‘Jawharat Al Wusta’ on the high seas far beyond traditional fishing waters and in accordance with prescribed environmental and commercial norms.

The vessel will also contribute to the development of human capital in commercial fisheries and enhance the efficiency and skills of the national workforce through the establishment of Oman’s first floating training centre on board the commercial fishing vessel.

The facility will be developed and operated in cooperation with specialists of the ministry.

Significantly, the arrival of the new ship comes as Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) and its subsidiaries pursue the development of a number of fisheries projects, including a shrimp farming venture in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan.

Covering an area of 500 hectares, the facility will offer an annual production capacity of 4,533 tonnes, and will be operational at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Separately, a 3,300 tonne capacity shrimp farming project is also under way in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali with an investment of RO 13 million.

It is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022.

In the Barr Al Hikman area, FDO is investing in one of the largest shrimp farming projects of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region. Covering an area of 40,000 hectares, the project will boast a capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year.

Through its Blue Waters subsidiary, FDO is implementing a number of aquaculture projects. It includes a finfish hatchery at Al Bustan in Muscat Governorate with a production capacity of up to 8 million fingerlings.

Also under implementation is a floating cage project in Qurayat with a production capacity of 2,000 tonnes of fish per year, rising to 5,000 tonnes in 2023.

The project will also employ 44 Omanis who have been qualified and trained to lead most of the ventures

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), owned by Oman Investment Authority, has under its umbrella, Al Wusta Fisheries Industries, Blue Waters Company, Ocean Shrimp Fish Farming Company and International Marine Products Company.

— ONA

