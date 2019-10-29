Majlis to elect chairman on Sunday

MUSCAT: The elected members of Majlis Ash’shura will hold an extraordinary session on Sunday to elect the chairman and two deputies for the ninth term of Majlis Ash’shura. This was stated by Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura. In his statement, Al Mahrouqi expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to His Majesty for the attention he accords to the Omani Shura. Al Mahrouqi also expressed his thanks to the Ministry of Interior for the excellent organisation and preparation for the electoral process.

Smooth election

The Secretariat-General of Majlis Ash’shura has completed the preparation of the session’s programme to make sure that the internal elections will run smoothly. The chairman and two deputies will be elected through secret ballot as per the provisions of the Basic Statute of the State, the secretary-general added. With 86 members elected, including two women, the ninth term of Majlis Ash’shura sees an additional member from the Wilayat of Liwa. Of these, 31 members have been reelected and 55 members have been elected, Al Mahrouqi said. — ONA