Majlis elections on October 27

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Interior said that the Majlis Ash’shura elections will be held on October 27, 2019. Election committees in all the wilayats of the Sultanate have announced the preliminary lists of voters for the elections of the Majlis for the ninth term, and placed them in prominent places in the offices of the governors. Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, on Sunday issued a ministerial decision stating that October 27, 2019, will be the voting date for the Majlis Ash’shura 9th Term Elections in all polling stations across the Sultanate.

ELECTRONIC VOTING

Electronic voting will be used in these elections at all polling stations, within the framework of the Interior Ministry’s keenness to develop the electoral process. The remote voting application for voters outside the Sultanate will also be launched on smartphones which operate on mobile SIM card of the telecommunications companies operating in the Sultanate, which are supported by Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). At a later stage, the Interior Ministry will clarify aspects and procedures of voting both in the Sultanate and abroad. The Ministry of Interior has already published the preliminary lists of voters. The ministry had announced that the total number of voters in the preliminary lists stood at 713,335, including 375,801 male voters and 337,534 female voters. They will elect 86 members to the Majlis Ash’shura.

VOTER LIST

The Ministry of Interior, as explained in Article 28 of the Majlis Ash’shura Elections Law, shall prepare the preliminary lists of voters in each wilayat according to the data of the electoral register, taking into account the updated data from the civil register and deleting the names of the dead from the lists. There are 86 seats allocated to the Majlis Ash’shura, representing all the wilayats, including one member for a wilayat with a population of less than 30,000, and two for more than 30,000 people. — ONA