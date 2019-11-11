Majlis Ash’shura to convene on Thursday

MUSCAT: As per of the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to convene deliberations of the 7th term of the Council of Oman (Majlis Oman), Majlis Ash’shura will commence the first annual sitting for the ninth term (2019-2023) by holding its first session on Thursday. Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, extended congratulations to His Majesty the Sultan on the occasion of the 49th glorious National Day, praying to the Almighty for the return of this occasion on His Majesty for many years to come, while His Majesty enjoys good health and wellbeing. He affirmed that His Majesty accords all care and attention to Majlis Ash’shura to promote the Shura process to become among the advanced legislative councils and to contribute in performing its role efficiently. — ONA

