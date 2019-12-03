Majlis Ash’shura panel discusses budget

MUSCAT: Majlis Ash’shura on Tuesday discussed in a closed session the report of the Economic and Financial Committee on the state budget for the fiscal year 2020 forwarded by the government, according to Articles 91-90 of the bylaws of the Majlis Ash’shura.

During the meeting, Salim bin Ali al Hakmani, head of the committee, reviewed the report of the committee and its comments and observations on the draft budget in relation to the economic and social objectives of the budget 2020.

This came during the second regular session of the fourth annual sitting (2019-2020) of the ninth period (2019-2023),

which was held under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, in the presence of Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura. — ONA

Related