Majlis Ash’shura Office holds session

MUSCAT: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura discussed on Tuesday several issues, top on these are the proposals submitted by some members regarding some procedures related to the sessions of Majlis Ash’shura. The Office took appropriate decisions regarding them. The Office considered a number of questions submitted by Majlis Ash’shura members to the ministers on a number of issues, in addition to a number of inquiries about many services provided in various sectors in the Sultanate. This came in the 3rd regular meeting of the first annual sitting (2019-2020) of the 9th period (2019-2023) chaired by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

The meeting reviewed the membership of Majlis Ash’shura in regional and international federations and councils, in addition to naming some members to be members in those federations. The meeting discussed a number of letters from some private institutions. As for the foreign affairs, the meeting reviewed the letter of the Arab Parliament, which includes the decisions of the Arab Parliament on many issues on the domestic and international scene. — ONA