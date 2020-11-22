Majlis Ash’shura discusses State Budget 2021 reports

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura on Sunday discussed two reports drafted by the Majlis Economic and Financial Committee—one on State Budget 2021 and the other on Five Year Plan 2021-2025 draft project—that were forwarded to the Majlis by the Government.

The deliberations took place live during the Majlis second ordinary session of the second annual sitting (2020-2021), of the 9th term, held under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

In an opening speech, Al Maawali stressed the need to exert maximum efforts and provide the best means of upgrading performance in a manner that meets the expectations of citizens.

Then, Ahmed bin Said al Sharqi, Head of Economic and Financial Committee, reviewed the two draft reports and the Majlis members exchanged views on them.

The Majlis members on Monday will listen, in a closed-door session, to the statements of Ministers of Finance and Economy about the draft State Budget 2021 and the Five Year Plan (2021-2025) draft project. –ONA

