Main 

Majlis Ash’shura discusses State Budget 2021 reports

Oman Observer

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura on Sunday discussed two reports drafted by the Majlis Economic and Financial Committee—one on State Budget 2021 and the other on Five Year Plan 2021-2025 draft project—that were forwarded to the Majlis by the Government.

The deliberations took place live during the Majlis second ordinary session of the second annual sitting (2020-2021), of the 9th term, held under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

In an opening speech, Al Maawali stressed the need to exert maximum efforts and provide the best means of upgrading performance in a manner that meets the expectations of citizens.

Then, Ahmed bin Said al Sharqi, Head of Economic and Financial Committee, reviewed the two draft reports and the Majlis members exchanged views on them.

The Majlis members on Monday will listen, in a closed-door session, to the statements of Ministers of Finance and Economy about the draft State Budget 2021 and the Five Year Plan (2021-2025) draft project. –ONA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8780 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Opex to promote Omani products at Algerian expo

Oman Observer Comments Off on Opex to promote Omani products at Algerian expo

Expat arrested for stealing wires from building

Oman Observer Comments Off on Expat arrested for stealing wires from building

Citizens rescued after apartment fire in Qurm

Oman Observer Comments Off on Citizens rescued after apartment fire in Qurm