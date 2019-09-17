Majis signs deal for solar PV plant at Sohar Port

Majis Industrial Services, Oman’s leading water solutions provider, has signed an agreement with Unicorn International to supply and install a photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant for Majis’ facilities at Sohar Port, with an investment of RO 500,000.

The signing ceremony was held at Majis’ head office and was attended by Ahmed al Mazrouy, CEO of Majis Industrial Services, and Ali bin Abdullah bin Saif al Maskery, Managing Director of Unicorn International.

Unicorn will install a 1.30MWp PV plant, expected to be operational by the end of 2020, introducing best-in-class solar energy technology to Sohar Port. Unicorn will deploy 3,600 solar modules and 15 solar inverters to generate 2,350 million kwhr of energy per year. The project will save 681,000 cubic metres of gas per year and will result in a reduction of 1,462 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The savings will thereby materially reduce the energy consumption of Majis’ operations.

Ahmed bin Saif al Mazrouy, CEO of Majis Industrial Services, said: “Our agreement with Unicorn International is a critical step in reducing the carbon footprint of our water services in Sohar Port, while also reducing operating costs. Majis’ commitment to innovation sees us work with best-in-class technology providers to streamline our operations and minimise our environmental impact.

Once installed, the solar facility will generate 6.50MWh energy per day, achieving a carbon footprint reduction equivalent to planting 38,000 trees. Our agreement with Unicorn supports both our environmental commitment and our dedication to Oman’s growing SME segment. We will continue to work with local partners, where possible, to contribute to economic growth in the Sultanate.”

Ali Abdullah Saif al Maskery, Managing Director, Unicorn International, commented: “Photovoltaic solar power generation is increasingly cost effective and enables businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. We’re pleased to work with Majis to bring our technology to Sohar Port and to support the company’s goal for delivering low-impact water services to Oman’s most important industries. Our turnkey PV products have experienced strong growth in adoption across Oman, which is an indicator of the promise that the local renewables sector shows, as well as the appetite that exists for low-carbon energy solutions.”

Related