Majan college students visit State Council

MUSCAT: Dr Khalid bin Salem al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council, received the masters students of Majan University College on Sunday, during their visit to the Council to learn about its competencies, role in national decision-making and its active contribution to the overall development of the Sultanate. The Secretary-General briefed the students about the importance of such visits in raising awareness about institutional practice of shura in society, especially among the university, college and school students. He stressed on the Council’s keenness to extend the communication links with the community through the Council’s social media accounts, and direct visits to be acquainted with its facilities, observe its mechanism of work and learn about its powers. The meeting was attended by Abdullah bin Saleh al Buraiki, Assistant Secretary-General for Media and Public Relations, and several council staff.

