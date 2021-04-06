Maintaining yoga practice can strengthen lungs

MUSCAT: Zamzam who has mastered the benefits of sun salutations from yoga expert Dr Kavitha Ramakrishna has enunciated the benefits of the yoga repertoire surya namaskars.

Dr Kavitha who is an expert practioneer of surya namaskar taught Zamzam, a leading omani fashion designer, the intricacies of sun salutations which is a series of 12 yoga poses done in a continuous flow while synchronising breathing with body movement.

Dr Kavita, who holds the record of performing 648 surya namaskars at a stretch, has inspired Zamzam to practice the yoga technique everyday.

Zamzam said, “Covid-19 has brought attention around the world to many yoga practices that promote and sustain good exercise for mental and physical health. Practices such as surya namaskar or sun salutations have become especially relevant as Covid-19 is a respiratory infection that attacks lungs. Hence, along with meticulously practicing preventive measures like washing our hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing, we also need to work on practices that can keep the lungs healthy and strong.”

She added, “I am thankful to Dr Kavitha for inspiring me to take up the practice of sun salutations. I have benefited immensely from her style of teaching. Since she is an expert I was able to master the technique quickly.”

Dr Kavitha also presented Zamzam with her comprehensively researched book ‘Tamoghna’ which articulately explicates the science behind surya namaskar.