Mahathir, Anwar vie for power in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia was plunged into a bitter power struggle on Wednesday as Mahathir Mohamad sought to form a unity government following his shock resignation, but old foe Anwar Ibrahim also pushed to become premier.

The shock developments deepened a crisis that began when the ruling coalition — which included both men when it stormed to a historic poll victory in 2018 — fell apart after a failed weekend bid to form a new government without Anwar.

Anwar was Mahathir’s designated successor, but he would likely have been pushed out and blocked from becoming leader if the weekend’s bid had succeeded.

Their notoriously stormy relationship has shaped Malaysian politicians ever since Mahathir — during a first stint in office in the 1990s — sacked Anwar as his deputy, and he was jailed on corruption charges.

They reconciled ahead of the 2018 polls to oust a corruption-plagued coalition led by Najib Razak, but many were sceptical Mahathir would stick to a vow to hand power to Anwar.

Mahathir, at 94 the world’s oldest leader, was appointed interim leader following his resignation on Monday, and he appeared initially to have strong support to return as premier. But backing fell away early on Wednesday and rumours swirled Anwar had garnered enough support from MPs for the top job.

Expectations rose that Mahathir might finally cede power — only for the elderly leader to announce in a televised address to the nation that he wished to establish a unity government, and was willing to return as premier.

“Party politics must be put aside for now,” said Mahathir. “If allowed, I will try to form an inclusive government, not siding with any political parties.” — AFP

Related