MAFWR, Nizwa University signs cooperation agreement

Nizwa: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Nizwa.

The agreement aims at strengthening research in the agricultural sector, as part of the Sultanate’s celebration of tree day, which falls on October 31 of each year.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, MAFWR Undersecretary for Agriculture, and Dr Ahmed bin Khalfan al Rawahi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Nizwa.

The agreement aims to strengthen and activate research and development cooperation in the field of preserving plant genetic resources and to establish a genetic bank for date palm varieties at the university’s headquarters. It also aims to use the bank for research purposes and to serve the academic activities in the university. –ONA

