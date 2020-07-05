Madinat al Irfan begins construction of Customer Experience Centre

Madinat al Irfan Development Company, the partnership between Omran and Majid Al Futtaim Properties, today announced the contract award for the construction of its Customer Experience Centre. The Centre will be the headquarters and sales hub for the joint venture company and will include interactive displays and a covered open-air plaza for project events.

The Customer Experience Centre is set amongst a range of premium commercial office buildings, the central marketplace, health care district, hotel, residential and serviced apartment buildings, and a central park forming part of the future central district.

This initial phase also includes master-planned single-family residential neighborhoods, with school, community recreation centre, masjid, extensive community gardens, and bikeways.

Talal al Rahbi, Chairman of Madinat Al Irfan Development Company, said: “The iconic Customer Experience Centre will be a flagship feature of the Sultanate’s largest urban development project, and is set to be completed by Q1 2021. It follows the launch of the initial phase of the mixed-use development, and will be undertaken by the Joint Venture Company within Madinat Al Irfan, on a 550,000 sqm site. This represents around 11 percent of the overall site development which will be rolled out in numerous phases.”

The Customer Experience Centre is designed to reflect a modern, forward-thinking architectural approach in line with the project’s vision of sustainability, innovation and community connectivity. Features include an impressive floating roof, which forms the base for a Solar Farm and will power most of the building. The roof will cast gentle shadows over the grand open-air plaza, which will be used for corporate and community events. The contemporary minimalist architecture in themes of white are reminiscent of the distinguished historical colors of Muscat, while the transparency of its glass enclosure symbolizes the openness of Madinat Al Irfan, and its welcoming invitation to all.

Hawazen Esber, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim – Communities and Deputy Chair of Madinat Al Irfan Development Company’s Board said: “The project will provide a new benchmark in terms of placemaking, creating a vibrant community as well as a showcase for leading-edge design.

“The Customer Experience Centre will incorporate balanced land uses, implement timeless urban design, adopt smart city practices and sustainable infrastructures as well as provide the opportunity to discover more about what destination will inspire.

“It will have the signature customer experience at its heart, which means that not only will it be visually impressive, but it will be packed with features set to delight and engage visitors of all ages.

“I am delighted that Omran and Majid Al Futtaim have brought forward the construction of the Customer Experience Centre. It is testimony to their belief in Oman’s strong long-term fundamentals amid challenging market conditions and I can confirm that further infrastructure works will also be announced later this year.”