Salalah: The ‘Made in Oman 2019’ Exhibition, organised by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayen) opened today at the University of Dhofar premises on Wednesday in conjunction with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 49th National Day.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Rasheed bin Al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board, in the presence of Hamad bin Hamoud al Qassabi, Director-General of Raysut Industrial Zone, and a number of officials.

A number of factories, companies, government agencies and entrepreneurs in the Sultanate participate in the exhibition.

Dr Al Huraibi honoured the participants and shareholders of the ‘Made in Oman 2019’ Exhibition.

The exhibition aims at highlighting job opportunities in the private sector, directing young people towards private industrial projects, introducing the mechanisms used to establish an industrial project, manufacturing and production stages and total quality standards, in addition to direct promotion of Omani product and marketing of commercial goods and various industries.

Madayen will continue to organise the exhibition from November 19 to 21 at the Oasis Mall in the Salalah City. — ONA

