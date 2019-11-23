Made in Oman’ cotton yarn to generate $240m in annual export revenues

MUSCAT, NOV 23 – SV Pittie Sohar Textiles announced on Thursday the official inauguration of the Textile Cluster’s Unit 2 at Sohar Free Zone. The world-class cotton yarn production facility in Sohar was officially commissioned by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, in the presence of a large number of dignitaries.

The dignitaries included Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Oman’s Board of Governors & Chairman of the Tax Authority; Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, CEO of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation & Chairman of Sohar Port and Free Zone; Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, Executive President, Capital Market Authority; Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ahmed bin Hasaan al Deeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Walis from Suhar and Liwa; Ambassador of India Munu Mahawar; Ambassadors of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal; and members of Majlis Ash’Shura, among others.

The inauguration coincided with celebrations marking Oman’s 49th National Day. In welcome remarks, Chirag Pittie, Managing Director of SV Pittie Sohar Textiles, said: “Unit 2 inaugurated today consists of latest, state-of-the-art automated technology in the textile industry. The compact cotton yarn produced in the Unit will be high premium grade with raw materials namely organic cotton being imported from USA, Australia, and Turkey whilst the finished product would be exported to Pakistan, Bangladesh and China. As a 100 per cent export oriented unit I am delighted to highlight that the finished product labeled for the first time as “Made in Oman” would generate significant revenue of approximately $240 million.”

He further added: “As a part of our commitment to the nation, early this year, we engaged with the government in creating sustainable local employability and In Country Value (ICV) programmes. With the support of the Ministry of Manpower, walis and National Training Fund we pledged 1,000 local jobs and selected 1,000 young Omani women to be trained at a dedicated training centre built within the facility.

Today, you would have witnessed their positive enthusiasm as they undergo their apprenticeship on live operating machines which are producing yarn for commercial sale.” Thanking the Minister of Manpower and National Training Fund for their support, he said: “It is with pride and joy to announce that we will have units fully operated by Omani women making yarn ‘Made in Oman – Made for the World – Made by Omani Women’. We intend to induct another 2,000 women starting January 2020 and look forward to your continuous support in our joint effort of empowering local women in the workforce.”

The textile project, said Pittie, also creates opportunities for downstream activities. “We have thus created a SVP-SME Connect programme, which provides immediate opportunities for 100 SMEs in activities such as knitting, weaving and twisting/ strengthening of yarn fibre which can be established in this facility. We are willing to extend technical and management knowhow and welcome interested entrepreneurs to meet us.”

Vinod Pittie, Chairman, ShriVallabh Pittie Group, said: “This is a proud moment for the SV Pittie Group, SV Pittie Sohar Textiles, our employees, and the people of Oman as we inaugurate Unit 2 at the only textile cluster of its kind anywhere in the GCC region.

The opening of Units 1 and 2 have been well ahead of promised schedules and production has commenced earlier than envisaged. SV Pittie Sohar Textiles is a 100 per cent export oriented Omani textile company setting up an integrated Textile Cluster in Oman.