Madayn to participate in Saudi Horeca 2019

MUSCAT, NOV 20 – The Sultanate, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), is all set to participate at the ninth edition of the international food, beverage and hospitality exhibition in Saudi Arabia (Horeca 2019). The event is scheduled to be held during the period from November 26 to 28, 2019 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Riyadh. The event, which is recognised as one of the biggest of its kind in the region, has made great leaps in recent years in terms of the number of participants and the value of signed deals. This year, the exhibition will witness the participation of around 370 companies representing more than 40 countries.

Madayn’s participation in the exhibition comes along the lines of its national campaign of promoting the locally manufactured products (Made in Oman Campaign). The campaign aims at emphasising on engendering national pride; encouraging consumers both individuals and organisations to choose locally manufactured products and services; underscoring the competent capabilities of the Omani products to compete locally and internationally; and stressing the importance of buying Omani products and its direct contribution to the national economy.

Related