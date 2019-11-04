Madayn to host Global Entrepreneurship Week

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), represented by the National Business Centre (NBC), will host a weeklong series of events as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM). Organised in cooperation with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) and supported by Khimji Ramdas Social Development Arm (Eshraqa), Oman LNG and Round Company, GEW Oman events will be held under the slogan ‘Growth and Sustainability’.

The event’s inauguration day, on next Monday, November 11, will feature the entrepreneur Faris Alami (pictured) as the key speaker. Alami is a recognised expert in entrepreneurship and business incubation. Through working with several business incubators, Alami managed start-ups, and planned, managed, and directed entrepreneurial training, and several international initiatives and programmes.

The inaugural event will also feature the success story of the Omani entrepreneur Husam al Sulaimani, Founder of Marina Engineering Consultants, and the success story of Towell Group. SMEs clinic will also be available at the event to offer their consultancy services to the SMEs.

The GEW Oman will also organise ‘Mashura’ event at Riyada incubator, which will host Oman Global Logistics Group ‘ASYAD’ to talk about their experience and the opportunities available for the Omani entrepreneurs. In line with the GEW Oman events, a workshop will be organised to highlight the sustainability of startups in Oman, which will be moderated by William Crew, CEO of Inspired Solutions.

A three-day Startup Weekend will be held as part of GEW events. Startup Weekend will be organised for the third consecutive year by NBC. Startup Weekend is a 54-hour event that brings together designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts to share ideas, form teams, and launch startups. The top three most feasible and profitable ideas will be selected and they will get the opportunity to join NBC’s pre-incubation and incubation phases.

GEW is a global event celebrated by more than 160 countries worldwide, and it is being organised by NBC for the seventh consecutive year. GEW Oman events aspire to connect experts and entrepreneurs from various sectors under one platform to share their ideas and transform innovative ones into a reality.