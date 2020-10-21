Madayn survey to assess industrial investor satisfaction

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has launched an industrial survey, value-added measures, and investor satisfaction research project. The commencement of the project comes in conjunction with the World Statistics Day that is celebrated internationally every five years on October 20. The project aims at developing comprehensive information base on the localised projects in Madayn’s various industrial cities, which will play a significant role in the development of prospective plans and strategies.

Hasan bin Marhoon al Marhoon, Director General of Planning and Business Development at Madayn, stated that the industrial survey and the research on value-added measures and investor satisfaction represent key pillars on which Madayn relies on in the development of Madayn Vision 2040 emanating from Oman Vision 2040. He pointed out that the efforts undertaken by Madayn aim at setting up world class business cities and emphasising on the role it plays in strengthening PPP to develop and operate these business cities.

Al Marhoon added that Madayn seeks to develop an integrated survey to bring together statistical data from all the companies and factories based at the various industrial cities using latest available tools and technologies. “Eventually, the results of this project will allow decision makers in the Sultanate’s industrial sector in general and Madayn in particular, to be aware of the business environment in the industrial cities and the challenges faced by investors at the current phase, develop effective solutions to tackle the challenges, and formulate plans and strategies that go along the lines of the future aspirations of the sector.

Madayn has signed an agreement with Muscat Statistical Consulting Company, which is incubated at Madayn’s National Business Centre, to implement this project. Muscat Statistical Consulting Company provides professional and high quality statistical consulting services based on scientific methods, as well as specialises in public opinion polls, annual statistical reports, market research, and economic feasibility studies.

The commencement of this project by Madayn comes in line with third World Statistics Day, which was celebrated around the globe on October 20, 2020 under the theme “Connecting the world with data we can trust.”

According to the United Nations, at its 41st Session in February 2010, the United Nations Statistical Commission proposed celebrating October 20, 2010 as World Statistics Day (Decision 41/109). The United Nations acknowledges that “the production of reliable, timely statistics and indicators of countries’ progress is indispensable for informed policy decisions and monitoring implementation of the Millennium Development Goals.”

In 2015, with resolution 96/282, the General Assembly decided to designate October 20, 2015 as the second World Statistics Day under the general theme “Better data, better lives,” as well as to celebrate World Statistics Day every five years on October 20.