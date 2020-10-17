Madayn signs two agreements

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn has signed an agreement with Roadline Company to implement infrastructure complementary projects at Samail Industrial city, and another agreement with Amazon for Environment and Sustainability to provide a healthy environment in Madayn’s industrial cities. The agreements were signed by Hilal bin Hamad Al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, Dr. Ahmed bin Haboush Al Farsi, CEO of Amazon for Environment and Sustainability, and Eng. Khamis bin Salim Al Souli, CEO of Roadline Company.

Commenting on the agreement signed to implement complementary projects for the infrastructure at Samail Industrial City, Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, Director General of Samail Industrial City, stated that the agreement is a continuation of the efforts made by Madayn to provide infrastructure, support, and necessary services to the industrial sector.

“The agreement incorporates designing and implementing a dual-lane road spanning 1.3 km from Al Dasur bridge intersection to the main entrance of Samail Industrial City. Besides, the agreement includes box culverts for rainwater drainage and lighting along the road,” Al Hadabi said, adding: “The agreement also comprises designing and implementing a dual-lane road linking Samail Industrial City with Al Sharqiyah Expressway, as well as designing and executing sewage pipe of 11 km length linking phases one and two of Samail Industrial City. It should be noted that the total value of the agreement exceeds RO 2.6 million and the project will be implemented in a period of 12 months.”

Al Hadabi informed that the number of operating projects in Samail Industrial City has touched 56, and the number of under-construction projects has reached 49. Since the beginning of 2020, ten projects have been localised in Samail Industrial City representing various industrial activities. Additionally, the number of the national and foreign workforce has touched 1,240 in Samail Industrial City, and the area has reached 7.5 million sqm.

It is worthwhile to mention that Madayn is currently implementing a number of key projects in Samail Industrial City, which include the facility building. The completion rate of this project has exceeded 54%. Through such projects, Madayn aims to present a variety of facilities and incentives to encourage local, regional, and foreign investments in its industrial cities, and contribute to the growth of the Sultanate’s industrial sector. Other projects in Samail Industrial City also include the medical fitness examination project in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, afforestation project, in addition to exploring investment opportunities of establishing housing projects for the workforce in the industrial city.

Dr. Khamis bin Said Al Muniri, Director General of Madayn Industrial Academy, emphasised that the agreement signed with Amazon for Environment and Sustainability comes along the lines of Madayn’s efforts to support the SMEs and create a healthy environment in the industrial cities. “The agreement aims to provide consultations in the field of identifying and measuring air pollution in the industrial cities, and provide scientific solutions to investors to address the environmental impacts resulting from pollution, and consequently ensure the provision of a healthy work environment at these industrial cities,” Al Muniri elaborated.

Al Muniri added that Madayn is constantly working on evaluating the environmental performance of the industrial sector in order to achieve sustainability and positive impact at both economic and societal levels. “The new investments are required to incorporate this key aspect in their strategic and operational plans, which will eventually enhance their competitiveness. In fact, many of the industrial units and projects in Madayn’s industrial cities have begun to realise the significance of sustainability in the industrial sector through preserving the environment and achieving economic returns simultaneously,” he added.