Madayn signs deal for managing access to industrial cities

MUSCAT, SEPT 15 – The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed an agreement with Nafith Logistics Services, Oman in order to build and operate an access management system for all current and future industrial cities, on a long-term basis. The agreement was signed by Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, and Sameer Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Nafith International.

Nafith Logistics Services is a partnership between Shumookh Investment and Services SAOC and Nafith International LLC. Nafith International is a company specialised in delivering services to ports, customs, and logistics hubs in order to manage, control, streamline, and monitor cargo and vehicle traffic, including data acquisition and provision. Nafith utilises state of the art technology, including IoT, Deep Learning to fulfill its objectives. Nafith International is an International Finance Corporation (World Bank Group) investee.

Al Hasani stressed the agreement comes within Madayn’s efforts to develop the provided services to the investors and attract more industrial investments. He said that Madayn Access Management System (MAMS) represents a key pillar of the infrastructure development strategy of the industrial cities, to keep pace with the technology trends, provide value adding services, and facilitate the processes and procedures for the investors and clients. This system shall contribute in facilitating and organising the movement of trucks, and preventing traffic jams within the industrial cities.

The system will be implemented in Al Rusayl Industrial City, Nizwa Industrial City, Suhar Industrial City and Al Mazunah Free Zone within the years 2019-2020, while the other remaining current cities between 2021-2022. Nafith will be investing RO 6.5 million within the first phase of the project, with that investment expecting to double over the lifetime of the contract. It is expected that this project will provide 135 job opportunities, 80 per cent of which are Omanised and will be directly related to Madayn’s future vision.

Sameer Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Nafith International, said the project represents a cornerstone in Nafith’s offerings for the MENA and beyond, as well as inducing significant and positive change to Madayn’s offering. “This investment will contribute to the expansion of the company’s resources opening new horizons in the global market, where we can offer what we do best: Trade and Transport facilitation (TTF) for emerging economies,” he said.

“The project entails the installation of iGates on all entry points, and iPortals on the exit points of all of the industrial cities, provision of Truck Marshalling Yards, and most importantly the provision of a comprehensive online/mobile access control system enabling users to access the system 24×7 through multiple channels. The system will also apply capacity optimisation of traffic in order to have streamlined access. The system shall be primarily managed by a central Control Room located in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), in addition to a few remote rooms for convenience.”

Nafith will also install weighing equipment at the entrances and exits of the industrial cities in order to apply the Sultanate’s axle load limits on trucks, and be able to weigh the trucks for the users. Nafith will apply a consort of technologies to achieve the project objectives: Secure RFID, Machine Learning Vision, intelligent Gates, road iPortals, Weigh In Motion scales for trucks, and traffic classification devices, that are manufactured by Nafith or acquired directly by it.

