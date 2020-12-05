Madayn lectures focus on investment, cybersecurity

MUSCAT, Dec 5

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates(Madayn), represented by Madayn Industrial Academy, organised recently three awareness lectures on the topics of ‘Advanced Investment Methods and Investment Evaluation Criteria’, ‘Omani Labour Law’ and ‘Cybersecurity’.

The programme on the ‘Advanced Investment Methods and Investment Evaluation Criteria’ was delivered by Salah al Zakwani, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) at Shumookh Investment and Services Company — Madayn’s investment arm. Al Zakwani elaborated on the investment fundamentals, effective methods to attract new investors, and criteria for evaluating investment projects.

Moderated by Dr Jamil al Hinai, Dean of College of Law in University of Al Buraimi, the ‘Omani Labour Law’ programme defined the law, its concept and sources, general characteristics of the law, sanctions, among other related topics. Moreover, Dr Abdullah al Kalbani from University of Al Buraimi presented the programme on ‘Cybersecurity’, which highlighted several aspects including computer evolution, cyberspace and cybercrime, digital drugs, and the reality of cybersecurity in Oman.

Madayn Industrial Academy was established in 2019 to offer training opportunities for the national cadres to enhance administrative, financial and technical skills, boost their skills and raise their productivity, provide value adding services to the investors in the industrial cities, and provide new job opportunities for the national cadres.

Madayn Industrial Academy organises a series of training programmes and events that address the trending topics and challenges locally and globally. The academy also organises training-for-employment in cooperation with the concerned bodies in this field.

