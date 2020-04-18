Local Main 

Madayn launches Ramadhan charity campaign

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn – has launched its annual Ramadan charity campaign to distribute Omani products to families with limited income in the various governorates of the Sultanate.

The campaign comes as part of Madayn’s Made in Oman initiative and in coordination with a number of Omani companies and factories.

Madayn’s Social Responsibility Department was assigned to bring together all the donations from the factories as well as purchase other necessary products and supplies, and finally arrange them in boxes for distribution. The Ramadan donation boxes were packed by the department team in cooperation with Eshrakat Amal team, which works under Dar al Atta’a Association.

In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Madayn has supplied a number of the donation boxes to Oman Charitable Organisation for distribution among families affected by this pandemic in Muscat governorate. The distribution will continue to families in other governorates during this week. ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5935 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Interior Minister receives varsity President

Oman Observer Comments Off on Interior Minister receives varsity President

New Media and Digital Era Forum opens

Oman Observer Comments Off on New Media and Digital Era Forum opens

Awards for top firms tomorrow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Awards for top firms tomorrow
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW