Madayn launches Ramadhan charity campaign

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn – has launched its annual Ramadan charity campaign to distribute Omani products to families with limited income in the various governorates of the Sultanate.

The campaign comes as part of Madayn’s Made in Oman initiative and in coordination with a number of Omani companies and factories.

Madayn’s Social Responsibility Department was assigned to bring together all the donations from the factories as well as purchase other necessary products and supplies, and finally arrange them in boxes for distribution. The Ramadan donation boxes were packed by the department team in cooperation with Eshrakat Amal team, which works under Dar al Atta’a Association.

In view of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Madayn has supplied a number of the donation boxes to Oman Charitable Organisation for distribution among families affected by this pandemic in Muscat governorate. The distribution will continue to families in other governorates during this week. ONA