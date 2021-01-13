Madayn inks pact with Oman LNG Development Foundation to finance business incubator

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Oman LNG Development Foundation to finance business incubator project at Sur Industrial City.

The signing of the agreement stems from a joint objective to strengthen strategic partnership and consequently enhance effective community partnership through supporting emerging startups and financing social investment projects.

The agreement was signed by Hilal Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn, and Dr Amor Nasser al Matani, Chief Executive Officer of Oman LNG Development Foundation.

Through the establishment of the business incubator in Sur Industrial City, Madayn aims at expanding the services and facilities offered by the National Business Centre (NBC) which was launched in 2013 to present an ideal platform for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Sultanate. –ONA