Madayn inks cooperation programme with UTAS

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed a cooperation programme with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences — Sur (UTAS) with the objective of strengthening cooperation between the industrial sector and higher education, scientific research and innovation sector. The agreement, which comes within the framework of mutually beneficial cooperation between Madayn and the Sultanate’s various educational and academic institutions, was signed by Dr Said Hamad al Rubaiee, Vice-Chancellor of UTAS and Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO of Madayn. The signed cooperation programme aims at encouraging the utilisation of available capabilities and expertise in the fields of manufacturing, innovation and entrepreneurship. — ONA

Related