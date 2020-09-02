Local 

Madayn Industrial Academy organises training programme on ‘Future Foresight’

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, represented by Madayn Industrial Academy, organised on Wednesday an online training programme on ‘Future Foresight’ as part of its constant efforts to qualify, train and develop the human cadres in the various industrial cities.

The programme, which was delivered by Mohammed al Ajmi, Information Systems Developer at Madayn, aimed at equipping participants with concepts and theoretical framework on the topic, and related characteristics and mechanisms.

Moreover, the programme touched upon the notions of big data, artificial intelligence, genetic engineering, and forecasting techniques. The participants were also briefed on the major international models in future foresight context, and the ‘Delphi Method of Decision Making’ model. –ONA

