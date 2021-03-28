Madayn, Environment Authority ink cooperation pact

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) signed a cooperation programme with the Environment Authority (EA).

The cooperation programme aims at simplifying procedures for investors and business owners in all industrial cities to obtain the necessary environmental permits for their projects through Madayn’s Masar Service Centre, in accordance with the provisions of regulating issuance of environmental permits.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdullah Ali al Amri, EA Chairman and Hilal Hamad al Hasani, CEO of Madayn.

Al Amri emphasized that the cooperation programme with Madayn aims at streamlining procedures for the investors through providing a specialized environmental team of the Authority, who will be present on an ongoing basis in all the industrial cities.

The team will be responsible for issuing and renewing environmental related licenses and requirements. Moreover, the cooperation programme aims at providing a number of job opportunities for specialists in the environmental field.

On her turn, Ibtisam Ahmed al Farooji, Director General of Investor Services at Madayn commented that the cooperation programme comes in line with Madayn Vision 2040 to manage and operate world-class business cities with an emphasis placed on the environmental standards. –ONA