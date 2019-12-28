Madayn and MoH sign agreement on Medical Fitness Centre

MUSCAT, DEC 28 – The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health to establish a Medical Fitness Examination Centre in Samayil Industrial City. The agreement was signed by Dr Ali bin Talib al Hinai, Under-Secretary for Planning Affairs at Ministry of Health, and Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn. The agreement comes within the strategic planning framework to manage and provide comprehensive health services. The centre will provide its services to the investors located within and outside Samayil Industrial City.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr Ali al Hinai stated it comes within the framework of continuous and fruitful cooperation for the public interest between the Ministry of Health and Madayn. “This agreement comes within the keenness of the ministry and Madayn to ensure the safety of the citizens and residents and to prevent the spread of any infectious disease,” Dr Al Hinai said, adding: “The establishment of this centre in Samayil Industrial City with full funding from Madayn will represent a key addition to the health system in general and the medical fitness centres in particular. This will also contribute to relieving pressure on other medical fitness centres and facilitate access of people without the need of going for long distances.”

On his part, Hilal al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, pointed out that establishing the Medical Fitness Centre in Samayil Industrial City comes as a result of cooperation between Madayn and the Ministry of Health in light of constant efforts to provide integrated services and facilities within Samayil Industrial City for the investors and business owners in particular and the wilayat’s population in general. The establishment of the Medical Fitness Centre in Samayil Industrial City represents the efforts made by the Ministry of Health in establishing specialised centres to examine medical fitness of the expatriates. The number of such centres has reached 22 this year spread across the various governorates of the Sultanate.