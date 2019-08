Muscat: Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura received a written message from Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, on Tuesday. The written message was delivered by the Charge d‘affaires of the Hungarian Embassy to the Sultanate, during a meeting with the Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura at the Majlis headquarters. — ONA

