Lukaku double helps Inter keep pressure on Milan

Romelu Lukaku scored a second-half double as Inter Milan kept the pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan with a 4-0 win over Benevento on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s Inter sit two points behind their city rivals, who beat Bologna 2-1 earlier on Saturday.

A Riccardo Improta own goal put the hosts ahead early on against 11th-placed Benevento at the San Siro.

Lautaro Martinez scored 12 minutes after the break before Lukaku added two more.

Champions Juventus moved into third, seven points off top spot with a game in hand, after a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Milan bounced back after losses to Atalanta in the league and to Inter in the Italian Cup on Tuesday, a game in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic was sent off.

