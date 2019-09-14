L&T Oman gets main contract of The Mandarin Oriental

Muscat: L&T Oman has been awarded the main works contract of The Mandarin Oriental, Muscat by Eagle Hills, Muscat.

The project involves the construction of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Muscat and the residences at the Mandarin Oriental, Muscat.

L&T will oversee the overall construction within the site, which includes a 150-key hotel and 156 units of branded residences, as well as 1,622 square meters of retail areas, podium and basement.

The company will also undertake the associated external works, services, and hard and soft landscaping works.

Mandarin Oriental, Muscat will feature five restaurants and bars, the Spa at Mandarin Oriental, and an outdoor swimming pool. The project will also comprise 156 Residences that are being introduced for the first time in the region and will feature some of the most select private apartments in the capital ranging from 75 to 260 square metres in size.

A variety of banqueting and meeting spaces will also be available to accommodate social and business events, in addition to a one-of-a-kind ballroom offering spectacular views of the Sea.

Located a kilometre away from Royal Opera House Muscat and 15 km from Muscat International Airport, the project location offers easy access to major attractions and central business areas across Muscat.