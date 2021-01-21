LPGA launches 34-stop 2021 season

The LPGA launches its 71st season on Thursday with plans for a 34-event global campaign paying a record $76.45 million in prize money but a lame duck commissioner.

A field of 25 women will gather with celebrities for the LPGA Tournament of Champions at Four Seasons in Orlando to begin the 2021 campaign after a 2020 season that endured a five-month shutdown due to Covid-19.

“In many ways, this past year — with all the pandemic challenges — was also the LPGA’s most triumphant,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said.

Related