LPGA launches 34-stop 2021 season

The LPGA launches its 71st season on Thursday with plans for a 34-event global campaign paying a record $76.45 million in prize money but a lame duck commissioner.
A field of 25 women will gather with celebrities for the LPGA Tournament of Champions at Four Seasons in Orlando to begin the 2021 campaign after a 2020 season that endured a five-month shutdown due to Covid-19.
“In many ways, this past year — with all the pandemic challenges — was also the LPGA’s most triumphant,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said.

