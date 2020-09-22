Low risk still is risk, limit your time outside: WHO

Muscat: Having no extreme risk and life returning to new normal isn’t a reason to rejoice. Everyone needs to follow the precautionary measures more, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Speaking to the Observer, Sayyid Jaffer Hussain, Chief of Cabinet and WHO Regional Representative, said that low risk of COVID-19 is ‘not no risk’ and deviation from taking precaution could be fatal.

“However, one can reduce chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by taking some simple precautions,” Sayyid Jaffer said.

“Even if you are less than 60 years and do not have an underlying health condition, you can still become sick with COVID-19. Hence, you should, more than anything else, besides cleaning your hands often, wearing masks, coughing or sneezing in your bent elbow – not your hands, cleaning and disinfecting frequently

touched objects and surfaces, limit your time spent outside while avoiding going out to a great extent,” he added.

“Why we urge everyone to avoid going to crowded places is that one is more likely to come into close contact with someone that has COVID-19 and it is more difficult to maintain physical distance of one metre (3 feet).”

The WHO Representative further said, “Stay home and self-isolate even with minor symptoms such as cough, headache, mild fever, until you recover. Have someone bring you supplies. If you need to leave your house, wear a mask to avoid infecting others. Why? Avoiding contact with others will protect them from possible COVID-19 and other viruses.”