LOW QUALITY – MATERIALS SULLY REALTY

Muscat, Dec 21 – Low quality construction materials pose risk to people and deter investment in real estate sector in the Sultanate. Builders and experts say use of such materials leads to cracks in the buildings as well as bring a bad name to real estate business. They have urged competent authorities to intensify quality check of cement manufacturing companies as well as keep an eye on sellers of fake building materials. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has warned builders to use quality materials after cracks found in the recently built government and private buildings.

Nasir bin Abdullah al Abadi, chief executive officer of Eamar Engineering Consultancy, said to control the quality, MoCI needed to find a mechanism in cooperation with other government agencies and professional institutions, such as Oman Society of Engineers, to monitor and examine imported cement to ensure their compliance with Omani specifications. Salah bin Abdullah al Khanbashi, a contractor, said periodic tests in the cement factories should be tightened. “Low-quality cement shortens the life span of the building. “The project owner must choose competent contractors who have skilled work force and directly monitors the execution of the work. They must also keep in mind the skills of the contractors.”

RESIDENTS AT RISK

“They must purchase cement from the shops recognised by the competent authorities and not import cement from abroad, except after ensuring that this cement was in compliance with the standard specifications of the country.” Mubarak bin Hamdan al Hadhrami, a construction contractor, said, “There are many shops selling low-quality building materials. This is one of the reasons of the cracks appearing in the buildings. It is a huge risk to the lives of residents.” Al Hadhrami urged consultants and contractors not to tolerate violators. They should take appropriate measures to deter them, so that they do not repeat violations.

STRICT PROCEDURES

Hamoud bin Ali al Hatimi, a government contractor, called for setting up of strict procedures and laws against traders and companies who import low quality construction materials, electrical appliances and cement. Laws should be enacted to protect the consumer who is affected by the bad cement. He appealed not to import cheap cement. He also urged all to first ascertain the type of the cement they actually require for their work and which is according to the standard specifications of the Sultanate.