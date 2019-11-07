Low pressure to bring rains

MUSCAT: Weather analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre indicate that a trough of low pressure located near southern Iran will affect the Sultanate from Saturday to Monday. Weather will be partly cloudy with chances of rains, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds and hail from Saturday evening over the governorates of Musandam, extending gradually to Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah. Weather charts also indicate relative decrease in temperature associated with this weather condition.

Related