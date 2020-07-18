Low pressure to bring rain, thundershower in Dhofar

SALALAH: The Dhofar Governorate is bracing up for another weather disturbance due to the low-pressure system, which is catching up over the Arabian Sea.

According to a source in the Salalah Met Office, the current disturbance that started on Friday would continue till Sunday with rain and thundershowers in some areas.

Most of the desert areas would receive moderate to high rain with the strong wind mostly in the desert areas.

Oman Met in an alert said, “Low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is causing an advection of clouds with chances of varying intensity of rainfall occasionally and thundershowers over governorates of South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar associated with fresh downdraft winds until Monday, July 20.”

The alert sounded heavy rain and thundershower with an expected rainfall from 40 to 80mm on Saturday and Sunday.

“It may cause fresh downdraft winds, flash floods, and reduction in horizontal visibility in the projected areas,” the Met alert said.

It stated that the cloud formations on the Western Hajar Mountains – Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah – will lead sporadic rains with thunderstorms.

The cloud movement from the Arabian Sea has extended towards the North and South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Muscat, and South al Batinah. It has also covered parts of the North Coast of Al Batinah.

The sea is stated to be rough during the disturbance with sea waves up to three to four metres.