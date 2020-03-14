Low pressure system likely by month-end

MUSCAT, MARCH 14 – Weather forecast suggests medium and high clouds may affect the northern parts of the Sultanate and by the end of this month low pressure is expected. According to Oman Met office (Public Authority of Civil Aviation) the forecast of a low pressure is still updating data. “The accurate report can be predicted three to four days prior to the actual low pressure situation. But the medium range forecast is showing indications of low pressure to approach by the end of March’’. The low pressure system is approaching from the East of the Mediterranean Sea. The system is supposed to have an impact on the GCC countries as well as the southern part of Iran.

Meanwhile, the temperature will continue to be steady for the next few days. “The temperature depends on the wind. If the wind is northwesterly that means the temperature will drop. On the other hand if the wind is coming from the sea, then the temperature will increase. During the next three days the temperature is expected to be steady. But in the coastal areas — especially the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea — the temperature can go up by one to two degrees Celsius,” said the weather forecaster at the Oman Met Office.