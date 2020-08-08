Low-pressure in Arabia Sea to have no direct impact: Met

Muscat: Latest Weather charts analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicated that the expected direct effects from the weather system located north of the Arabian Sea, off the coasts of Pakistan is over.

However, the latest weather chart analysis indicates that there are still chances of isolated rain, and the sea state along the coastal areas of Oman Sea will be moderate with a maximum wave height of 2 meters while the sea is expected to be rough along the Arabian Sea with a maximum wave height of 4 meters.