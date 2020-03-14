Low pressure expected end of this month

Muscat: The northern parts of the Sultanate are expected to be affected by a trough of low pressure by the end of this month.

According to the Oman Meteorology, “The accurate report can only be predicted three to four days prior to the event. If you want accurate forecasting it is better to wait until then. But the medium-range forecast is showing indications of a low-pressure approach at the end of March.”

The low-pressure system is approaching from the East of the Mediterranean Sea. The system is supposed to have an impact on the GCC countries as well as the southern part of Iran.

Meanwhile, the temperature will continue to be steady for the next few days. The temperature depends on the wind. “If the wind is northwesterly that means the temperature will drop. On the other hand, if the wind is coming from the sea the temperature will increase. During the next three days, the temperature is expected to be steady. But in the coastal areas – especially the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea the temperature can go up to one to two degrees Celsius,” explained the weather forecaster at the Oman Met Office.