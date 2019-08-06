Lok Sabha clears Kashmir split, scraps special status

NEW DELHI: The lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution revoking Kashmir’s special constitutional status and cleared a bill to split the disputed Himalayan state.

The resolution, backing Monday’s decree by President Ram Nath Kovind to abolish Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, was adopted by the Lok Sabha. The contentious provision had for decades conferred special status to Kashmir and gave it significant autonomy.

The “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill” that restructures the state into two federally administered territories — Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh — was also passed by 370 parliamentarians voting for the legislation, and 70 against.

The two crucial motions have now been ratified by both houses of the parliament — with the upper house, or Rajya Sabha, approving the measures on Monday.

“Article 370 created a barrier between India and Kashmir which will come to an end,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in the debate, adding that its abolition would pave the way for fully integrating the region with India.

Amit Shah made it clear in the Lok Sabha that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin are part of the state which, he said, are integral part of the country and that the government leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives for the state.

He also dared the Congress to make its stand clear on the Kashmir issue. After moving the resolution and Bills in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing, Shah said the issue was not political and that the legislation was based on constitutional and legal provisions. While the resolution pertains to a Presidential order to revoke special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 provides for bifurcating the state into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir with legislature similar to Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh.

The Presidential order has repealed the provisions under Article 370 that allows the state to have its own Constitution and power to make laws other than those related to foreign affairs, defence and communications.

The resolutions and the Bills have been already passed by the Rajya Sabha. The Home Minister said there has been a long-standing demand for giving Union Territory status to Ladakh which was fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India, there is no doubt over it. Whenever I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are included in it and we can die for it,” Shah said responding to a query of leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary. — dpa/IANS

