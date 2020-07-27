Lockdown to slow down the radar

The nightmare of coronavirus is still going on and so does the fear and panic spread by this pandemic! Day and night, people are being threatened by the virus wherever they go and whenever they leave home.

What a horrible life we are living and tolerating over the past seven months. Most of them spend their days as if they are in warfighting and probably expecting a bullet or a sword to strike on their back at any time.

The whole world is sparing no effort to combat the spread of coronavirus; countries, governments, and individuals are leaving no stone unturned in this battle. All are living with the hope of a vaccine to be out soon to announce the game is over, and humanity has won the battle. Possibly, all are believing that only those who keep trying will eventually win! It’s a fact worth believing.

The battle which the world is fighting is totally unfair. However, there is no choice, but to fight back and be patient. As life is valuable and beautiful, it is worth getting hurt. Though the sacrifice is too big with thousands of people getting infected with the virus, while hundreds of thousands dying all over the world. As far as Oman is concerned, the numbers are extremely frightening and increasing day by day.

We should thank the authorities for the great efforts accorded to combat the spread of the virus. With different weapons that have been used to fight this pandemic, the battle is not yet over, but it’s getting even harder. However, we all believe that the harder the battle is, the sweeter the victory will be. One day, life will be normal with a better look and clear direction. All that happens could be a turning point to the best which is yet to come!

In a bid to control the situation in the Sultanate, as it sees a rapid increase in infections and deaths, the Supreme Committee concerned with following up the developments of coronavirus (COVID-19), issued a decision for a total lockdown of all governorates of the Sultanate. This came into effect from Saturday (July 25) and will continue till Saturday (August 8), with no movement in all public places, and shops will be closed from 7 pm to 6 am during the lockdown period, as well as patrols and checkpoints will be intensified during those hours.

Hopefully, this will work in reducing the number of infections. To have a positive impact of this lockdown, individuals should shoulder the responsibility along with the government bodies by adhering to stay home, social distancing, and minimize their movement during the daytime. The more people abide by the lockdown, the more effective it will be. Let us all work towards lowering the bar of infections in Oman.