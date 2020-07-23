Lockdown of governorates aims to cut down infection cases

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health said the purpose behind the lockdown of governorates is to cut down the number of people who might be infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the Sultanate.

“There is no scientific estimate about the expected number of infected cases after the lockdown period,” said Dr Ahmed, yet he expressed optimism that the number of cases will decline.

The Minister of Health, who is also a member of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Covid-19 pandemic, added, “We hope that we will not be compelled to extend the lockdown period, and this depends on the outcome of the lockdown.”

Dr Ahmed reaffirmed that the eradication of the virus cannot be realised without the cooperation of all—government and private sector establishments, society and individuals.

The Minister of Health made the statement during the 13th press conference held by the Supreme Committee since the outbreak of the pandemic. The press conference also saw the participation of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport (member of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Covid-19 pandemic), Eng Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Brig Hassan bin Ali al Mujaini, Head of Morale Guidance at the Headquarters of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Brig Said bin Sulaiman al Aasmi, Director-General of Operations, Royal Oman Police, and Dr Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director-General of Disease Control and Surveillance at the Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Health confirmed that the health sector in the Sultanate is still intact. He pointed out that the total number of Covid-19 patients admitted at all health establishments stood at 3,638 and that the number of cases admitted at intensive care units (ICUs) since the outbreak of the pandemic reached 645, of them 169 are still hospitalised.

The minister observed that the number of deaths, compared to positive cases, is still less than 0.08 per cent.

The Minister of Health reiterated that the delay in results of tests on Covid-19 was caused by the huge pressure witnessed by medical laboratories. Though, he noted that some seek tests for unnecessary symptoms. The Minister advised any person who has cough, sore throat, fever, muscle or joint pain to consider those symptoms as an infection with Covid-19 and, accordingly, practise self-isolation, irrespective of the result of the tests. Tests are conducted for diagnosis only, said the minister, who stressed that government and private health establishments have instructions to standards so that the results would not be delayed.

Al Saeedi said that the field hospital (mentioned in past meeting) is under preparation. He added that no one will be deprived of treatment or hospitalisation, if necessary, and that urgent treatment might even be at the cost of other diseases.

Dr Ahmed al Saeedi also reaffirmed that the Ministry of Health took all necessary steps to get the Covid-19 vaccine, once it becomes available. He pointed out that 140 companies or institutions are working on the development/production of the vaccine and that 4 of those firms are making headway at present.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, said that efforts are under way to roll out a fifth set of commercial activities after the lockdown period, after which, he hoped, the situation might be better enough to warrant the opening of more activities, including barbershops and beauty parlors under certain conditions.

Al Futaisi pointed out the Supreme Committee approved travel by air, which means facilitating the operation of special and unscheduled flights. The number of such flights started to increase gradually, but incoming travellers (to the Sultanate) have to complete 14 days of isolation, he said.

On his turn, Commerce and Industry Ministry’s Under-Secretary Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, said that his ministry held a meeting with traders and their representatives to advise them to get ready for the lockdown period. The Ministry received a number of comments from the merchants and forwarded them to the Supreme Committee, said Al Dheeb.

He added that the committee allowed trucks of more than 3 tons of weight to travel between governorates to transport foodstuffs during the daytime, particularly perishable foodstuff. The permission also covers fuel tanks and gas trucks, which have to obtain passes from the Ministry. Factories in governorates will be allowed to function, but 24-hour factories have to approach the Ministry for permission to operate full time. This is in addition emergency cases, which will undergo scrutiny by a coordination team.

Al Dheeb reaffirmed that all governorates of the Sultanate have enough stocks of foodstuffs and consumer items. He advised members of the public to avoid crowding at commercial outlets, noting that there is ongoing coordination with the Public Authority for Stores and Food Reserve and companies concerned to provide foodstuffs. He explained that the seaports, air ports and land border checkpoints will operate as usual to ensure food sufficiency.

Head of SAF Morale Guidance, Brig Hassan al Mujaini, confirmed that earlier lockdown of governorates yielded fruit and that health decisions by authorities require the activation of command and control checkpoints. Total lockdown means closing all checkpoints in between all governorates, and this includes main roads and side roads.

Brig Hassan cautioned that no exemptions will be considered for passage through command and control points. Exemption will only be granted to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, Armed Forces vehicles, as well as vehicles operated to tackle emergency cases like disconnections of water supplies or electric currents. Patients with scheduled medical appointments or known medical cases who wish to frequent hospitals will be allowed passage after showing text messages at Command and Control points.

ROP’s Director-General of Operations Brig Said al Aasmi stated that a ban-on-movement (or curfew) breach fine will be awarded to anyone who might be found moving about during the lockdown period (at night). The fine will be applied in implementation of the provision of Article 9 of the 151 Decision of Inspector General of Police and Customs, said Brig Al Aasmi, adding that other fines, as much as RO100 each, will be awarded in case of resistance to orders. The offenders will be handled in coordination with the Public Prosecution Department, he added.

Brig Al Aasmi explained that restriction to movement means prohibiting all citizens and residents from moving about, whether walking or using a means of transport, during the ban period. “No exemptions, no justifications”, said Brig Al Aasmi, who advised all to observe a state of full abidance as a personal comportment, particularly during Eid Al Adha days.

Brig Al Aasmi pointed out that Command and Control Checkpoints are not the party that grants permit for passage. Any person who has claims for passage through Command and Control points to get permission prior to reaching the Command and Control Points, he explained.

Health Ministry’s Director-General of Disease Control and Surveillance Dr Saif bin Salim al Abri said that the number of Omanis infected with Covid-19 touched 41,000 against 29,000 expatriates. The percentage of Covid-19 deaths stood at 58 per cent Omanis, compared to 42 per cent expatriates, said Dr Saif. He noted that the low percentage of registered Covid-19 cases among residents is due to the facts that expatriates recently became busy attending their offices or their companies refrained from sending them for tests to avoid getting them quarantined or isolated.

Dr Saif explained that, during Eid al Fitr, there was an observed rise in number of old-aged people being infected with Covid-19 due to social mixing (family visits). –ONA