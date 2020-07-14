Lockdown in Dhofar extended, Citizens can travel abroad

Muscat: The Supreme Committee for tackling the Covid-19 pandemic held a meeting on Tuesday morning under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, to follow up on the developments of the pandemic and the measures for containing its spread.

The Supreme Committee reviewed the notable increase in death and infection cases particularly among Omani families as a result of contacting and visits as was indicated by the epidemiological investigation.

Expressing concern over the increase in death and infection cases, the Supreme Committee calls on all citizens and expatriates to exercise maximum precaution and to comply with the preventive measures in order to curb the rise in death and infection cases.

The Supreme Committee reviewed a report on the epidemiological situation in the Governorate of Dhofar and the Wilayat of Masirah, which were placed under lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic, and decided to extend the lockdown until further notice.

The Supreme Committee discussed citizens’ applications for travelling abroad, and decided to facilitate citizens’ travel abroad provided that they, upon arrival, comply with the existing preventive measures or any other measures that may be issued in the future by the authorities concerned.

May Allah the Almighty protect all from harm.