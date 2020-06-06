Lockdown eased partially in Muttrah

Muscat: The authorities eased the lockdown of the Muttrah on Saturday with the Qurum Heights road (Al-Bustan-Wadi Kabir road) now open for traffic.

The checkpoints at the Darsait signal has been also lifted, except for vehicles moving towards the areas in isolation.

With the epidemiological improvement, the gradual isolation of Wilayat Muttrah will be lifted along with some parts of Al Hamriyah, old Muttrah Souq area, and the adjacent areas, as there is an increase in the number of cases observed in these two areas.

Some measures will be maintained, including allowing some commercial activities from 7 am to 6 pm

Public transportation and taxis will not be permitted in Wilayat Muttrah.

Change of residence is not permitted inside and outside Wilayat Muttrah.

Industrial activities are not permitted yet in the Wadi Al Kabir area.

The closure of Souq Matrah is still effective.

Dr Saif Al Abri, I Director General of Disease Surveillance & Control, Ministry of Health, said, “The isolation of Muttrah began on April 1 due to the epidemiological situation, which has improved as a result of such isolation.

As of yesterday, more than 4,000 infected cases with COVID-19 were registered in Wilayat Muttrah only.