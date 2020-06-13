Front Stories 

Lockdown begins in Dhofar, tourist destinations

MUSCAT: In implementation of the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, regarding the closing of the Governorate of Dhofar, Jabal Shams, Jabal Al Akhdar and Masirah Island, the Sultan’s Armed Forces, represented by units from the Royal Army of Oman, is pitching in with the activation of the joint checkpoints on the roads leading to the areas placed under lockdown from 12 noon on Saturday June 13 to July 3.

The Sultan’s Armed Forces calls upon all citizens and residents to abide by the decision taken by the Supreme Committee and to cooperate with the security officers in charge of enforcing the decision at the joint checkpoints to ensure public safety and contribute to curing the spread of the pandemic. — ONA

 

