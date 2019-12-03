Local firm opens second casing accessories manufacturing plant in Nizwa

Omani oilfield services company Gulf Energy SAOC opened on Sunday its second cementing casing accessories manufacturing plant in Nizwa. This manufacturing facility aims to further localise manufacturing and enhance the In-Country Value (ICV) of the company.

This new plant creates employment and training opportunities for locals residing outside urban areas. With this project, Gulf Energy becomes the first national company in the region to successfully manufacture casing accessories in Oman and export such products to neighbouring countries.

Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas commented: “I am pleased to see local companies, such as Gulf Energy, successfully setup manufacturing facilities to supply the market with locally manufactured products and equipment, a true translation of the In-Country-Value (ICV) strategy. This facility will create direct jobs for Omanis, and support to grow the oil and gas operation in the country while allowing more flexibility and efficiency in the supply chain.”

Abdul Amir al Ajmi, External Affairs and Value Creation Director at PDO commented: “This plant further reinforces PDO’s localisation efforts and In-Country Value strategy, which aims to create jobs, training and learning opportunities for Omanis and enhance the domestic supply chain. It also underscores Gulf Energy’s commitment to enhancing the value it brings to the Omani economy as it will provide efficiencies to PDO as well as improve equipment delivery and installation lead times.”

“We are very proud to play a positive role in the economic development of Oman and the region and provide custom-made products to our customers” said Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board and CEO of NESR.

“Our manufacturing facility underscores NESR’s commitment to enhancing our sustainability through generating local value everywhere we operate. Through direct investments in local economies, creating local employment and training opportunities, exporting locally-made products to the world, developing in-country expertise and utilising local suppliers, we are increasing our local content — a cornerstone of our ESG strategy — and protecting our license to operate in MENA markets.

We are committed to creating shared social and economic value everywhere we work and ensuring we build long term employment. I would like to thank the Ministry of Oil and Gas, PDO and all our customers in Oman for their support of Gulf Energy SAOC, an Omani National Champion, and we look forward to delivering top quality, locally manufactured products to the region,” the NESR CEO added.

