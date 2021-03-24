Lobster season rages on in South Sharqiya

Fishermen in the coastal areas in the wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, continue to fish the lobster on the coastal strip extending to the Arabian Sea in the governorate.

Lobsters are distinguished by their global nutritional value and their high prices in the local and international markets. They are abundant in the Sultanate’s waters and is supervised their harvest by the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Salem Al Araimi, Director of the Department of Fisheries Development in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali explained that the lobsters live between rocks and coral reefs, as well as in sandy and muddy environments and in shallow depths, pointing out that the fishing season is one of the most important seasons on which many fishermen depend, which has a good economic return.

He said that the Department of Fisheries Development in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali is making efforts to guide and control this national wealth and to exploit it in the best ways and develop it for its sustainability for future generations.

He pointed out that last year, the number of landings in South al Sharqiya governorate amounted to 238 tonnes.

During this year’s season, the Fish Development Department in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali implemented a detailed plan that included highlighting the risk imposed by illegal immigrant workers on the fishery sector and the mechanism for preserving lobster fish as national wealth.

The plan also included setting up awareness programs, seminars and field visit to fishermen in the state in order to educate and guide them about adhering to the process of fishing according to the laws set by the Ministry in order to preserve this wealth.

He explained that in 2015, the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources implemented a project of landing artificial coral reefs on an area of 2500 meters in the northern area of the fishing port in Al Ashkhara, where 30 units of artificial coral reefs were lowered. With the aim of establishing a marine farm from industrial coral reefs, financed by the Agricultural and Fisheries Development Fund, the site was determined based on a marine comprehensive survey implemented for the sites suggested by fishermen.

He added that the project aims to enhance the fisheries of Lobster wealth, provide food and protection for them and other fish, in addition to enhancing the natural fish resources and working to form places for reproduction and feeding the lobster with modern, environmentally-friendly specifications.