Lobster fishing season in Sultanate begins today

MUSCAT: Lobster fishing season in the Sultanate will begin today and continues for three months, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources announced, on Sunday.

During the three-month long lobster fishing season, fishermen begin fishing and collecting lobster in Dhofar, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah governorates.

In preparation for the fishing season, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has introduced a system for issuing permits for the fishing of lobster which is mandatory for individual fishermen as well as companies involved in lobster fishing and export.