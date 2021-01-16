Liwa Plastics to boost Oman’s polymer output to 1.5mtpa

Oman’s production of polyethylene and polypropylene — two key polymer-based commodities with wide application in an extensive array for products of everyday use — rises to over 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) when the Liwa Plastics Industries Complex (LPIC), a mega petrochemicals project, is shortly brought into full commercial operation at the Port of Sohar.

Marketed locally and globally under the ‘Luban’ brand, polymer output from the $6.7 billion Liwa Plastics project will position OQ — the integrated energy group of the Sultanate — as a leading producer and supplier of polyethylene and polypropylene to the global market.

“OQ is primed to deliver reliable solutions that meet both local and global demand for polypropylene and polyethylene from our state-of-the art integrated refineries and petrochemical facilities,” the energy group, wholly owned by Oman Investment Authority (OIA), said.

“From providing safe flexible packaging for our favourite foods, enhancing the durability and quality of the bottles we use, and advancing sustainable solutions for the home and workplace, OQ is dedicated to optimising how polymers improve our daily lives,” it stated in a recent update on Liwa Plastics’ polymer production capabilities.

The LPIC plant has a capacity to produce around 880,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of polyethylene. Roughly half of this capacity (around 440,000 tpa) is dedicated to the production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) — one of the most versatile plastics materials.

HDPE is used in a wide variety of applications, including plastic bottles and containers for all kinds of food, beverage, personal care products and household items, besides pipes, cutting boards and so on.

The other half is earmarked for the production of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), which is similarly used in the manufacturer of an extensive array of goods, notably general purpose film, stretch film, garment packaging, agricultural film, and so on.

Additionally, Liwa Plastics will add around 300,000 tpa of new capacity to OQ’s existing polypropylene manufacturing output of 340,000 tpa, effective raising the country’s aggregate polypropylene output to 640,000 tpa.

As with polyethylene, polypropylene is used in the manufacture of packaging for consumer products, plastic parts for various industries including the automotive industry, and textiles, among numerous other products.

OQ hopes to leverage Oman’s strategic location as the ‘gateway to the world’ to deliver the required supplies of polymers to markets around the globe within 4-6 days. The company has also set up marketing offices in Singapore and Shanghai.

“The expanded product offerings made possible with the LPIC project bring a wider range of sustainable solutions for flexible packaging, rigid packaging and durables, as well as in infrastructure and construction,” added OQ.

