Supreme Committee decides to end school academic year

Muscat: Supreme Committee on tackling Covid-19 has decided on Tuesday to end the academic year for all students in public and private schools. Thursday 7 May 2020 will be the last day of the academic year.

The committee has authorized the Ministry of Education to adopt an appropriate alternative to calculate the results of students and the mechanism for transfer in grades from one to twelfth and above.

The decision, however, does not apply to international schools, which cater to children of various expatriate communities. The international schools that have been conducting online classes as will continue to follow their own academic schedules for now.