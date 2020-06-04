LIVE: Lockdown of some parts of Muttrah to be lifted

The ninth press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 will be held today. Tune in for live updates.

Minister of Health: We highly appreciate His Majesty the Sultan’s directive to establish a new central public health laboratory.

Oman reports 778 new cases of Covid-19, including 265 Omani, bringing the total number in the Sultanate to 14,316.

The increase in the number of tests and epidemiological investigations is among the reasons for the recent increase in the number of infections.

Minister of Health: There are 3451 recovered cases in the Sultanate, 226 inpatients, 58 in ICU and 67 deaths so far

Dr. Saif al Abri: There are studies that the virus has not transmitted through paper publications, and some recommendations on this aspect will be submitted to the Supreme Committee.

Minister of Health: Oman sees the slow escalation of the epidemic curve of the disease and that it is due to people’s commitment and adherence

Minister of Health: Next week, a clarification will be issued by the Supreme Committee on restarting the newspapers.

Minister of Health: Some areas in Muttrah will reopen on Saturday.

Dr Saif al Abri: Supreme Committee will open some areas Muttrah wilayat while maintaining the closure of Muttrah Souq.

Minister of Health: Lifting the closure of most of the areas of Muttrah starting next Saturday but some areas will remain under isolation due to medical reasons, including Hamriyah District and old Muttrah neighborhood.

Dr. Saif al Abri: The next two weeks are crucial due to the fact that we went through Ramadan, # Eid and then back to work of the government sector.

Minister of Health: We need 14 days to declare that any condition is recovered, regardless of whether symptoms disappear before that. We will change the definition so the cure rate will increase in the coming days.

Dr. Saif Al-Abri: Muttrah souq and Al Hamriyah District will remain close due to the high infections reported in both places. Hence, the epidemiological situation will be reviewed during the next two weeks.

Saif Al-Abri: Diagnose rate of Covid-19 is 50% positive in Muscat Governorate while it is 5% only in other governorates.

The Minister of Health: As for Khareef season in Dhofar Governorate, the decisions of the Supreme Committee on avoiding gatherings of any kind is still valid.

Minister of Health: A sub-committee of the Supreme Committee will be charged with tackling recovery stage, which is tasked to consider several aspects including tourism.

Minister of Health: There is a plan to reopen the airports. A committee has been assigned to draw up procedures and measures, and travel will be considered soon.

Minister of Health: I confirm that the recovery rate in the Sultanate is not less than that in other countries.

Minister of Health: A large number of deaths took place in homes or due to late arrivals to health institutions.

The Minister of Health: If the purchased drug hydroxychloroquine is not used for Covid_19, it will be used to treat other diseases.

Dr. Firyal Al-Lawati: 326 patients with moderate to severe conditions have been given hydroxychloroquine. Moderate cases have shown positive results.

Minister of Health: In the event that the airports are reopened, prompt checks will be provided for those coming to the Sultanate.

Minister of Health: Most of the deceased had chronic diseases, some as a result of negligence and slowness in approaching treatment, and there are some workers who refused to move to health institutions for treatment.